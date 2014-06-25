FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cliffs preparing to idle West Virginia coal mine
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cliffs preparing to idle West Virginia coal mine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds number of workers, background on mine)

June 25 (Reuters) - Miner Cliffs Natural Resources Inc plans to temporarily idle its Pinnacle metallurgical coal mine in West Virginia unless market conditions improve, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Cliffs, in the midst of a proxy fight with hedge fund Casablanca Capital which wants to replace its chief executive, said in a separate statement that an estimated 397 employees could be affected.

The Pinnacle mine started operating in 1969, and in 2013 it produced 2.8 million short tons of steelmaking coal. Located near Pineville, West Virginia, it is part of the Pinnacle complex, along with Green Ridge No. 1, closed permanently in 2010, and Green Ridge No. 2, idled in 2012.

A weak global steel industry has hurt the price of metallurgical coal, used to make steel. That’s a particular challenge for older coal mines, which tend to have higher costs.

Cleveland-based Cliffs has notified workers, government agencies and the United Mine Workers of America that it could idle the mine for more than six months starting around Aug. 25, as required under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification or WARN Act. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.