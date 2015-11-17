FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 17, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

Cliffs Natural to temporarily idle Minnesota plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Coal and iron ore producer Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said it would temporarily halt iron ore pellet production at its Northshore plant in Minnesota by Dec. 1.

The company said that existing demand will be met from its current iron ore inventory.

“The historic high tonnage of foreign steel dumped into the U.S. continues to negatively impact the steel production levels of our domestic customers,” Chief Executive Lourenco Goncalves said. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

