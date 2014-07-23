FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miner Cliffs Natural Resources reports second-quarter loss
#Market News
July 23, 2014 / 8:41 PM / 3 years ago

Miner Cliffs Natural Resources reports second-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, facing off against an activist fund that wants to replace its chief executive, reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday on weaker commodity prices and a decline in sales volumes.

The U.S.-based iron ore and metallurgical coal producer reported a net loss of $2 million, or 1 cent a share, in the three months ended in June, swinging from a profit of $133 million, or 82 cents a share, in the second quarter a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)

