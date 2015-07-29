FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miner Cliffs Natural posts Q2 profit on lower costs
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Miner Cliffs Natural posts Q2 profit on lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Iron ore and coal producer Cliffs Natural Resources Inc reported a second-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by lower costs.

The company reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of $60.2 million, or 39 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $1.9 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Cleveland, Ohio-based company’s revenue fell 33.4 percent to $498.1 million. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.