FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Casablanca Capital says estimates show all six nominees voted onto Cliffs board
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Casablanca Capital says estimates show all six nominees voted onto Cliffs board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc have voted onto the miner’s board all six of the nominees put forward by dissident shareholder Casablanca Capital, Casablanca said on Tuesday, based on preliminary estimates.

Cliffs Chief Executive Gary Halverson said at the company’s annual meeting that due to the contested nature of the elections the results would be announced in the next three business days. (Reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.