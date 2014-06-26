FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nominee withdraws from Cliffs rival slate after joins Glencore board
June 26, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Nominee withdraws from Cliffs rival slate after joins Glencore board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Patrice Merrin, a Canadian mining executive, has withdrawn from the slate of directors nominated by activist investor Casablanca Capital to the board of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc after she was appointed to the board of Glencore Plc, Casablanca said on Thursday.

Casablanca, which owns 5.2 percent of Cliffs, has put up a rival slate to replace a majority of the directors at Cliffs, a U.S.-based iron ore and metallurgical coal miner.

Merrin’s appointment to the board of Glencore, a global commodity trader and miner, was announced on Thursday. She is the first female board director of Glencore, the last London-listed blue-chip company with an all-male board. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

