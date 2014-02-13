FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miner Cliffs quarterly earnings rise, helped by drop in costs
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2014 / 11:16 PM / 4 years ago

Miner Cliffs quarterly earnings rise, helped by drop in costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, which is facing off against an activist investor who wants to break up the company, reported higher fourth-quarter profits on Thursday helped in part by drop in the cost of goods sold.

The U.S.-based iron ore and metallurgical coal producer said net income rose to $31 million, or 20 cents a share, in the three months to end-December from a loss of $1.6 billion, or $11.36 a share, a year earlier when it took a $1 billion writedown on an acquisition.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.