Miner Cliffs says considering sale of North American coal business

April 28 (Reuters) - Coal and iron-ore producer Cliffs Natural Resources said on Tuesday that it was considering a sale of its North American coal business.

The company’s net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $772.6 million, or $4.26 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $83.1 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 27.5 percent to $446 million.

The company said the results take into account the impact of the North American Coal and the Canadian businesses being treated as discontinued operations. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)