November 19, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

Cliffs Natural idles production due to weak iron ore prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, the largest North American producer of iron ore pellets used in steel making, said it will delay a mine expansion in Quebec and idle some production at two U.S. iron ore operations due to weak iron ore prices.

The company said the idling in the United States will affect about 625 employees.

Cliffs Natural said it will delay portions of its Bloom Lake Mine Phase II expansion in Quebec and idle some production at two of its U.S. iron ore operations, Northshore Mining in Minnesota and Empire Mine in Michigan.

