BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources says to halt development of Chromite project indefinitely
November 21, 2013 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources says to halt development of Chromite project indefinitely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Cliffs Natural Resources Inc : * Cliffs Natural Resources Inc announce plans to halt development of its

chromite project indefinitely * Will not allocate additional capital for chromite project given uncertain

timeline, risks with development of necessary infrastructure * Will reduce the project team staffing and close Thunder Bay and Toronto

offices as well as the exploration camp site * To continue to work with government of Ontario, first nation communities for

solutions related to infrastructure for ring of fire region * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

