UPDATE 1-Cliffs Natural Resources 1st-qtr profit falls
April 25, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Cliffs Natural Resources 1st-qtr profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $2.63 vs $3.11 last year

* Q1 rev up 7 pct to $1.3 bln

April 25 (Reuters) - Iron ore and coal producer Cliffs Natural Resources Inc’s quarterly profit fell on higher mining and transportation costs, and the company said it will shift focus away from large-scale acquisitions.

Net profit fell to $376 million, or $2.63 per share, from $423 million, or $3.11 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.3 billion.

Costs were up 85 percent to $274.8 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, on revenue of $1.3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, valued at $9.46 billion, closed at $67.11 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

