FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan steelmakers to receive 10.4 mln CO2 offset
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 22, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Japan steelmakers to receive 10.4 mln CO2 offset

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japanese steelmakers are likely to receive 10.4 million tonnes of U.N. carbon dioxide offsets over the Kyoto Protocol’s five-year period, lower than the 35 million tonnes estimated earlier, the Iron and Steel Association of Japan said on Thursday.

The decline is due to delays and scale-downs in clean energy projects in China and other developing countries, the association said.

Steelmakers and power utilities are major offset buyers in Japan, the world’s fifth biggest emitter of greenhouse gases. The offsets are aimed at helping Japan meet its obligations under the Kyoto Protocol to cut emissions by 6 percent from 1990/91 to 1.186 billion tonnes a year on average over the five years to March 2013.

An economic slump in 2008 and 2009 undermined economic activity and has made it easier for industries in Japan to meet their self-pledged emission cut goals.

Japan’s power utilities have said they would buy a total 260 million tonnes of U.N. offsets from abroad. Of that, they redeemed a total 201.9 million tonnes by transferring the offsets to the government’s account between 2008 and 2011, a Reuters survey shows.

Oil refiners expect offset delivery of 1.7 million tonnes, oil and gas developing companies at 31.6 million tonnes and drug makers at 0.2 million tonnes, according to data released this week by Japan’s main business lobby, Keidanren.

Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.