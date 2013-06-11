NYC lays out $20 bln plan to combat climate change

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - New York City would spend nearly $20 billion to get ready for rising sea levels and hotter summers under a proposal unveiled on Tuesday by Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The sweeping plan includes 250 recommendations, ranging from installing floodwalls and storm barriers to upgrades of power and telecommunications infrastructures.

With the Big Apple facing significant impacts from climate change in the decades to come - including becoming as hot as Birmingham, Alabama, by 2050 - the plan aims to make sure that New York City’s extensive subway, transit, sewer and water, energy and food distribution systems will still be able to serve the more than 8 million people who live there.