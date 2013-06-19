Obama says U.S. "will do more" to fight climate change

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the United States understood it had to do more to fight climate change and he pledged that more action was coming.

“Our dangerous carbon emissions have come down, but we know we have to do more. And we will do more,” he told a crowd of cheering Germans in Berlin.

Obama is expected to announce new U.S. measures to fight global warming in the coming weeks. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Stephen Brown; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)