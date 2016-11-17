FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Nations reaffirm support for global climate deal after Trump win
#Energy
November 17, 2016 / 7:50 PM / 9 months ago

Nations reaffirm support for global climate deal after Trump win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARRAKESH, Morocco, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Almost 200 nations reaffirmed backing on Thursday for a 2015 global deal to fight climate change at talks overshadowed by worries that U.S. President elect Donald Trump will pull out of the agreement.

"We call for the highest political commitment to combat climate change, as a matter of urgent priority," according to a Marrakesh Proclamation read out at a meeting of ministers in the Moroccan city.

"Our climate is warming at an alarming and unprecedented rate and we have an urgent duty to respond," it said.

Reporting By Alister Doyle and Nina Chestney

