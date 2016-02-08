UN group agrees to world's first emission standards for planes

MONTREAL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Global aviation leaders agreed on Monday to the world’s first carbon dioxide emissions standards for new aircraft in production and new plane programs starting in 2020, three sources familiar with the matter said.
The new standards were negotiated at the United Nations aviation agency in Montreal, after a rift between Europe and the United States. They must still be approved by the UN aviation agency’s governing council.
