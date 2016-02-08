FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UN group agrees to world's first emission standards for planes
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 8, 2016 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

UN group agrees to world's first emission standards for planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Global aviation leaders agreed on Monday to the world’s first carbon dioxide emissions standards for new aircraft in production and new plane programs starting in 2020, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The new standards were negotiated at the United Nations aviation agency in Montreal, after a rift between Europe and the United States. They must still be approved by the UN aviation agency’s governing council.

Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.