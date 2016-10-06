FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

UN aviation committee approves airline climate deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The world's first aviation pollution agreement was endorsed by a key United Nations committee on Thursday, bolstering the deal's chances of approval by member states after years of talks.

The International Civil Aviation Organization's global carbon offseting system is expected to cost airlines less than 2 percent of revenues and would apply to international passenger and cargo flights, and business jets that generate more than 10,000 tonnes of emissions annually. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

