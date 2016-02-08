FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-What deal on CO2 standards means for Airbus, Boeing jets
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 8, 2016 / 11:06 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-What deal on CO2 standards means for Airbus, Boeing jets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds timeframe of analysis)
    Feb 8 (Reuters) - Global aviation leaders agreed on Monday
to the world's first carbon dioxide emissions standards for new
and existing plane programs starting in 2020, three sources
familiar with the matter said.
    Experts at the International Civil Aviation Organization
(ICAO) had been poring over a set of "stringency options"
ranging from 1 to 10. These would curb CO2 emissions from large
jetliners from 20 percent in the case of option 1 to 40.4
percent in the case of the toughest standard, option 10.
    While most nations favored a high standard for future
aircraft that have yet to be designed, the most contentious
issue revolved around which option to choose for aircraft
already in production, with an impact for the world's two
largest planemakers Airbus and Boeing.
     They settled on option 7, the sources said, backing a
proposal from the United States that had been opposed by some
European nations who favored option 6. 
    The standards must still be approved by the UN aviation
agency's governing council.   
    The following chart, based on categories in the ICAO
analysis document, illustrates how the main options would have
affected in-production aircraft. The chart was presented during
the Montreal talks and it was not immediately clear what, if
any, modifications or exemptions may have been negotiated in the
final deal.
    PASS means the model would be acceptable under the each
respective option; FIX means it would need to be upgraded to
meet the standard, typically by switching to a newer type of
engine; FAIL means the end of production may be accelerated.    
    
    
                                               OPTIONS          
                                                         
                                    5          6         7
 Emissions reduction compared                            
           to baseline figure:      -30.00%    -31.50%   -33.00%
                                                                
                        Generation  Freight                     
                                    aircraft             
 Boeing 767F            Current     FIX        FIX       FIX
 Boeing 777F            Current     FIX        FIX       FIX
 Boeing 747-8F          Upgraded    FAIL       FAIL      FAIL
 Airbus A330F           Current     PASS       PASS      FAIL
                                                                
 Narrow-body                        Passenger            
                                    aircraft             
 Airbus A320 family     Current     FAIL       FAIL      FAIL
 Boeing 737             Current     FAIL       FAIL      FAIL
 Airbus A320neo family  Upgraded    PASS       PASS      PASS
 Boeing 737 MAX         Upgraded    PASS       PASS      PASS
                                                                
 Wide-body, 2 engines                                           
 Airbus A330            Current     PASS       PASS      FAIL
 Boeing 777-300ER       Current     PASS       FAIL      FAIL
 Boeing 777-200ER       Current     FAIL       FAIL      FAIL
 Boeing 777-200LR       Current     FIX        FIX       FIX
 Airbus A330neo         Upgraded    PASS       PASS      PASS
 Boeing 777-9X          Upgraded    PASS       PASS      PASS
 Boeing 787             New         PASS       PASS      PASS
 Airbus A350            New         PASS       PASS      PASS
                                                                
 Wide-body, 4 engines                                           
 Airbus A380            Current     PASS       FIX       FIX
 Boeing 747-8           Upgraded    PASS       FAIL      FAIL
                                                                
  
    

 (Reporting by Allison Lampert, Tim Hepher; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.