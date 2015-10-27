FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BRIEF-Top 50 global companies emit 40 pct of greenhouse gases
October 27, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Top 50 global companies emit 40 pct of greenhouse gases

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The world’s 50 biggest publicly-traded companies and their supply chains account for 40 percent of global greenhouse gas output, according to report released Tuesday.

- The 50 top emitters includes 32 fossil fuel producers, as well as 18 major fossil fuel consumers including auto companies VW and General Motors, utilities and their supply chains, the report by information provider Thomson Reuters and BSD Consulting, a global sustainability consultancy, found.

- Emissions from the world’s biggest emitting companies are contributing to an overall upward trend in greenhouse gas emissions at a time that the United Nations is calling for an annual 1.4 percent decrease in emissions to 2050.

- Companies should apply an internal price on carbon in their business planning to account for the negative impacts of greenhouse gas emissions -report.

- “What these companies decide to do in the next five years on reducing their emissions will write an important part of their history, and our own,” said Timothy Nixon, director of sustainability at Thomson Reuters, a report co-author.

-Source: here (Reporting By Valerie Volcovici)

