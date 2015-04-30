FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Church of England blacklists coal and tar sands investments -FT
#Energy
April 30, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Church of England blacklists coal and tar sands investments -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - The Church of England said on Thursday it has decided to blacklist coal and tar sands investments over climate change concerns, the Financial Times reported.

The Church said it would sell 12 million sterling ($18.4 million) of its holdings in thermal coal and tar sands companies, two of the most polluting fossil fuels, the newspaper said.

The Church, which has an investment portfolio worth more than 9 billion sterling ($13.8 billion), will no longer put its money into any company that gets more than 10 percent of its revenues from extracting coal burned for energy or oil from tar sands, FT reported. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

