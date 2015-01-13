FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House seeks 45 pct methane emission cut from oil and gas -NYT
#Energy
January 13, 2015 / 10:26 PM / 3 years ago

White House seeks 45 pct methane emission cut from oil and gas -NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Obama administration will unveil plans this week to regulate methane emissions from oil and natural gas production, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The administration will aim to cut methane emissions that leak from oil and gas production by up to 45 percent by 2025 from 2012 levels.

The Environmental Protection Agency will issue proposed rules to target methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas, the newspaper reported, citing a person familiar with the administration’s plans.

The proposed regulation would be finalized by 2016.

Methane emissions are the second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions with 9 percent of output in 2012, and they are expected to rise without further curbs.

The EPA had said previously it would announce its administration-wide methane strategy by late 2014. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Eric Beech)

