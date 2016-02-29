EU not seen increasing emissions targets despite Paris deal -draft

* EU goals based on 2 degrees Celsius assumption

* EU member Poland opposed to deeper emissions cuts

* Campaigners say Paris Agreement should mean more ambition

By Barbara Lewis

BRUSSELS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - EU regulators will say this week the European Union does not need a more ambitious greenhouse gas target until the next decade, a text seen by Reuters shows, even though the Paris climate deal stipulates goals should be reviewed in 2018.

Such a decision would please member state Poland, whose economy relies heavily on coal, but it would anger environment campaigners, who see the Paris Agreement, agreed in December, as an argument for the European Union to step up its efforts on tackling climate change.

So far, the EU has agreed an outline target to cut emissions by at least 40 percent by 2030 from 1990 levels and has embarked on a difficult debate on how to share the task among its 28 member states.

A text prepared ahead of a meeting of EU environment ministers in Brussels on Friday, which will debate the Paris climate deal, says the existing target “is based on global projections that are in line with the medium-term ambition of the Paris Agreement”.

It added that a first global stock-take in 2023 of emissions reductions, as agreed in Paris, “is relevant for considering progressively more ambitious action by all parties for the period beyond 2030”.

That global stock-take is expected to be preceded by a special U.N. report in 2018 and governments in Paris agreed to an initial review of their actions before the next decade to get on track for net zero emissions in the second half of the century.

Environmental campaigners in December hailed the Paris Agreement as a clear step towards a far earlier agreement on deeper emissions cuts, especially as the EU target was worded “at least” on the understanding that if other countries backed a global deal, Europe would do more.

EU policy has been calculated on the basis of a 2 degree limit on global warming, which environmental activists and some scientists say is not enough to prevent the worst effects.

The Paris Agreement said planet-warming needed to be capped at well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and set an aspirational goal of 1.5 degrees.

French President Francois Hollande said immediately after the deal he engaged on behalf of France to revise the nation’s greenhouse gas goals by 2020 at the latest. However, Hollande’s presidential term ends in 2017.

EU Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete was already more circumspect, saying in December new European targets would be the work of the next Commission that takes office in 2019.

