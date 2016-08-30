France's Hollande says Paris climate change deal far from being implemented

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday an international deal on climate change agreed in Paris last year was still far from being implemented and called on countries to ensure it was ratified by year-end.

"The immediate urgency is to ensure the (climate agreement) is put into action by year-end. That's far from being achieved. I ask you to double your efforts to push countries where you reside to ratify the accord before Marrakech," he said addressing an annual gathering of French ambassadors.