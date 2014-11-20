FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Green Climate Fund gets $9.3 bln in pledges at Berlin conference
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 20, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Green Climate Fund gets $9.3 bln in pledges at Berlin conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A group of nations pledged on Thursday a total of $9.3 billion to a United Nations fund designed to help developing nations tackle climate change, coming close to a $10 billion target and giving impetus to talks on a climate deal in France next year.

The U.N. Green Climate Fund (GCF) is a major part of a plan agreed in 2009 under which rich countries pledged to mobilise $100 billion a year from both public and private sources from 2020 to developing countries to tackle carbon emissions.

Developing nations have said the fund is a vital for any deal in Paris in late 2015 to limit rising temperatures. The U.N. target of $10 billion for the Fund is below a goal of $15 billion mentioned by developing nations earlier this year. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.