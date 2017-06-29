* G20 body sets framework to hold companies to account
* Swedish fund divested climate laggards this month
* Reuters poll shows funds seek to engage firms on climate
By Simon Jessop, Gwladys Fouche and Nina Chestney
LONDON/OSLO, June 29 Investors are slowly
starting to push companies to reduce their carbon footprint and
help the world meet targets on limiting global warming that were
agreed in the 2015 Paris climate talks.
Energy firms have faced shareholder demands to do more to
curb carbon emissions, while some pension funds are demanding
more commitment to climate goals from firms they invest in.
Yet progress has still been modest since the Paris deal
agreed by almost 200 nations came into force in November last
year, aiming to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6
Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
"Lots of investors are looking to align their investments
with a 2 degrees world. It's just at what pace they all get
there," said Fiona Reynolds, managing director at the United
Nations-backed Principles for Responsible Investment.
Advocates of the climate deal hope new impetus will come
from Thursday's document published by the Financial Stability
Board's Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures
(TCFD), a group set up by G20 nations.
The task force's document outlines a voluntary framework for
companies to disclose the financial impact of climate-related
risks and opportunities, drawing support from more than 100
companies with $11 trillion of assets.
It aims to help investors, lenders, insurers and other
stakeholders understand how firms manage climate risk and guide
companies on information they should provide to explain their
climate strategy, ultimately helping ensure corporate laggards
are held to account.
"The more companies report effectively on climate related
risks and opportunities, the easier it becomes for investors to
allocate the substantial amounts of capital required to
implement the Paris Agreement," said Philippe Desfossés, chief
executive of French pension fund ERAFP.
HIGH BENCHMARK
Sweden's largest national pension fund AP7 set a high
benchmark in June when it named six companies it said had
breached the Paris accord, and ditched them from its portfolio.
Several energy firms have faced shareholder rebellions at
annual general meetings over their stance on climate change.
ExxonMobil has been accused of misleading investors by a
U.S. prosecutor, allegations the U.S. firm has dismissed as
"frivolous".
Many energy firms have been sharing more information on
their climate strategies, and some mining companies are starting
to follow suit, such as iron ore miner Vale.
In a Reuters survey, 13 leading public and corporate pension
schemes in Europe, Asia and North America managing a total $1.1
trillion said they were committed to engaging firms on their
climate strategy. Three of those funds said explicitly that
divestment was an option if talks were unsatisfactory.
However, some funds said the threat of divestment was not
the best approach to encouraging firms to improve environmental,
social and governance (ESG) issues.
"We think engagement investment is about promoting companies
to be involved with ESG through engagement," said Hiroichi Yagi,
an adviser to the pension fund of Japan's Secom, a leading
security firm.
"If you just sell and stop investing in companies that are
not mindful of climate change, then you are abandoning
engagement there," he said, adding that he was not aware of any
Japanese pension funds advocating divestment as an option.
"GLACIAL PACE"
To date, most divestments have tended to be from companies
mining coal, the dirtiest energy source. Some large investors,
such as Norway's $960-billion sovereign wealth fund, have set
limits on how much revenues can come from that source.
The most active asset owners on climate change have tended
to be big pension schemes and sovereign wealth funds - Norway's
and New Zealand's have reduced exposure to fossil fuels. Such
firms have more in-house analysts to assess investments.
Smaller funds are making slower progress in pushing climate
issues up the agenda in determining investment policy.
A survey by consultants Mercer of 1,241 European pension
schemes, half of which had less than 100 million euros ($114
million) in assets, showed just 5 percent considered the
financial impact of climate change on their portfolios. However,
that was up from 4 percent a year earlier.
"It's ironic that the pace of response to this enormous
issue is best described as glacial, outside a small group of
leading funds," said Phil Edwards, Mercer's Global Director of
Strategic Research, calling for more "urgency" to be applied.
Advocates of the Paris accord hope the TFCD's framework
document will particularly assist smaller firms.
Britain's Environment Agency Protection Fund, a founder
member of the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) that aims to
help asset owners assess firms, said more than 3 trillion pounds
($3.9 trillion) of assets were now being invested using the
TPI's guidelines.
"We are aiming to be one of the first asset owners to do
this to show our support for the TCFD and its pick up by other
asset owners," said Faith Ward, the scheme's chief responsible
investment officer.
She said her fund planned to link its annual report to the
TCFD framework.
