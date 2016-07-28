FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Moody's raises green bond issuance forecast to $75 bln this year
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 28, 2016 / 2:07 PM / a year ago

Moody's raises green bond issuance forecast to $75 bln this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - The amount of bonds issued to finance low-carbon projects could reach $75 billion this year, Moody's Investor Service said, increasing its previous estimate after record issuance in the second quarter.

Moody's said in April the issuance of green bonds, which are used to help finance projects such as renewable energy and low-carbon transport, could reach $70 billion this year.

"With strong issuance already observable in the first two weeks or so of July, on the heels of the Bank of China's blockbuster $3 billion green bond..., the global green bond market is poised to reach $75 billion in total volume for the year and set a new record for the fifth consecutive year," the report said.

Global green bond issuance reached $20.3 billion in the second quarter, up from $16.9 billion in the first quarter, it added.

The United States regained its position as the biggest issuer of green bonds by country in the second quarter from China, with 22.8 percent, driven by multiple issuances by the U.S. municipal sector.

Despite Bank of China's sale of a $3 billion multi-currency green bond in the first week of July for renewable energy projects, pollution prevention, clean transportation and water management, China's issuance fell to 5 percent of total volume in the second quarter, down from nearly 50 percent in the first quarter, the report said.

Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.