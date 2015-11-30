FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says U.S. accepts responsibility to help fix climate change
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
November 30, 2015 / 12:14 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says U.S. accepts responsibility to help fix climate change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday said that the United States accepted its responsibility as the world’s second biggest greenhouse gas emitter to help fix climate change, adding that global action need not damage economic growth.

Speaking in Paris where more than 150 world leaders have gathered for a U.N. summit aimed at reaching an agreement to curb global warming, Obama said a growing threat of climate change could define the contours of this century more dramatically than any other.

“As the leader of the world’s largest economy and the second largest emitter... the United States of America not only recognises our role in creating this problem, we embrace our responsibility to do something about it,” Obama said. (Reporting by Bate Felix and Barbara Lewis, editing by Alister Doyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.