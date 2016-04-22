CORRECTED-China to ratify Paris climate change deal by September: envoy

(Corrects attribution in first paragraph to vice premier from climate change envoy)

UNITED NATIONS, April 22 (Reuters) - China, one of the world’s top emitters of greenhouse gases, pledged on Friday to ratify the Paris deal to slow climate change by September, China’s Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli said on Friday.

“We will make early accession to the Paris agreement. China will finalize domestic legal procedures on its accession before the G20 Hangzhou summit in September this year,” Gaoli told a signing ceremony for the Paris deal at the United Nations.