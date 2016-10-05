FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Paris climate change accord to enter into force-UN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A global agreement on climate change meant to shift the world economy from fossil fuels will enter into force after passing a required threshold on Wednesday with backing from European nations, a U.N. website showed.

Support for the Paris Agreement has widened to nations representing 56.75 percent of world greenhouse gas emissions, above the 55 percent needed for entry into force, it showed. The deal will formally enter into force in 30 days' time.

The European Parliament endorsed the deal this week, enabling several European Union nations to ratify, and the agreement already has support from other major emitters led by China, the United States and India. (Reporting By Alister Doyle, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

