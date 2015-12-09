FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CLIMATE BRIEF-"Resilience" bonds could help in climate disaster - Rockefeller report
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 9, 2015 / 2:03 PM / 2 years ago

CLIMATE BRIEF-"Resilience" bonds could help in climate disaster - Rockefeller report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A “resilience bond”, a variation on a catastrophe bond, could help cities deal more effectively with climate change-related disasters, according to a report funded by the Rockefeller Foundation.

A traditional catastrophe bond is issued by cities or governments to protect against the losses from a pre-defined natural catastrophe. Investors lose their money if the disaster happens, leaving the city or government borrower with money to pay for clean-up costs.

But the bonds do not help to lessen the size of catastrophe-related losses.

Under the proposed resilience bond structure, a city could pay lower interest payments on the bond if it built infrastructure such as a sea wall to reduce the catastrophe impact, according to the report, whose contributors include reinsurer Swiss Re and catastrophe risk modelling firm RMS.

A record $8 billion were launched in catastrophe bonds last year, according to reinsurance broker Aon Benfield.

Green bonds, used more broadly to finance environmentally friendly projects, saw a record $38.4 billion in new issuance this year, according to the Climate Bond Initiative. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.