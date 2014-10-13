FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REUTERS SUMMIT-Indian bourse sees climate change exchange fund in couple of years
October 13, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

REUTERS SUMMIT-Indian bourse sees climate change exchange fund in couple of years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(For other news from Reuters Global Climate Change Summit, click here)

MUMBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - India’s BSE Ltd, formerly known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is in talks with asset managers to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on its climate change index in the next couple of years, its chief executive said on Monday.

BSE launched the S&P Carbonex index in 2012 based on its popular BSE 100 index, giving increased weighting to companies depending on carbon footprint scores.

“We continue to prod investors and people who specialise in those kind of investments about tracking this index and having an ETF,” Ashishkumar Chauhan said at the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit.

“The investors who look to invest with a longer-term horizon tend to be a little more into nudging the companies into sustainable activities,” Chauhan said. “This is not only a do-good kind of activity, but also a commercially prudent framework for investors to look at.”

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits (Reporting by Himank Sharma and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
