French police clash with climate protesters in Paris

A demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister during clashes with CRS riot police near the Place de la Republique after the cancellation of a planned climate march following shootings in the French capital, ahead of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21), in Paris, France, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - French riot police fired tear gas at climate change protesters at the Place de la Republique in central Paris on Sunday, near where climate change activists had earlier formed a human chain.

About two hundred protesters, some wearing masks, fought with police on a street leading to the square, which has become a gathering place for Parisiens since the attacks in the capital on Nov. 13 that killed 130 people.

Police fired gas at some demonstrators as they tried to reach the square and used tear gas to disperse others. Demonstrators carried banners calling for the defence of the climate and democracy.

A march planned for Sunday in Paris ahead of the U.N. climate change summit taking place at Le Bourget outside the capital was banned by police under the state of emergency rules imposed after the Nov. 13 attacks which were claimed by Islamic State militants.

Using the state of emergency rules, police put 24 green activists under house arrest ahead of the summit saying they were suspected of planning violent protests.