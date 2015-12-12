FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Fabius says final draft text is ambitious, balanced, historic
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 12, 2015 / 11:23 AM / 2 years ago

France's Fabius says final draft text is ambitious, balanced, historic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said a draft climate pact hammered out after two weeks of talks in Paris was ambitious, balanced and if adopted would be an “historic turning point” to keeping temperature rises well below 2 degrees Celsius.

Cracking with emotion after talks ran into a day of over time, Fabius said the text nearly 200 governments must now endorse constituted “the best balance possible”.

It seeks to keep temperature rises “well below” 2 degrees Celsius and if possible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, Fabius told delegates to loud applause

Another major debate has been over a promise that developed nations should provide $100 billion to help poorer nations deal with the consequences of climate change.

Fabius said the draft text would set that figure as a floor by 2020. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Alister Doyle, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.