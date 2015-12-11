FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French Foreign Minister says never been better momentum to get climate deal
December 11, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

French Foreign Minister says never been better momentum to get climate deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday there had never been a better time to get an ambitious, global climate deal and the responsibility was on national governments to make necessary compromises.

“All the conditions are in place to have a universal, ambitious final deal,” he told reporters. “There has never been such a strong momentum.”

Efforts to craft a global accord to combat climate change stumbled on Friday with China and many other nations refusing to yield ground, forcing host France to extend the U.N. summit by a day to overcome stubborn divisions. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Bate Felix)

