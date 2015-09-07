FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande says risk climate talks could fail
#Energy
September 7, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

France's Hollande says risk climate talks could fail

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande warned on Monday that there was a risk that talks in Paris later this year to reach a global agreement on combating climate change could fail.

“There is even a risk of failure. Not all the contributions have arrived ... financing does not follow the big announcements,” Hollande told a news conference.

He said France would focus over the next three months on ensuring there was $100 billion in place to tackle climate change by 2020.

“It is the key. There is the binding agreement and contributions ... but there will not be an agreement if there is no firm commitment on financing,” he said.

The Paris talks run from Nov. 30 until Dec. 11.

“There has to be a pre-accord on the question of financing so that leaders come to Paris knowing there is certainty we will be able to conclude,” Hollande said.

“If we don’t conclude, and there are no substantial measures to ensure the transition, it won’t be hundreds of thousands of refugees in the next 20 years, it will be millions.” (Reporting by John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by James Regan)

