FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF's Lagarde calls Paris climate agreement 'critical step forward'
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

IMF's Lagarde calls Paris climate agreement 'critical step forward'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Saturday hailed the landmark accord reached in Paris “a critical step forward” for addressing global climate change in the 21st century and said her key message is to “price carbon right.”

“Governments must now put words into actions, in particular by implementing policies that make effective progress on the mitigation pledges they have made,” Lagarde said in a statement. “That is why my key message is to price carbon right and to do it now.”

“Charging for the emissions of fossil fuels puts in place the needed incentives for low-carbon investments; it also provides revenues to safeguard the poor, reduce debt, and lower the burden of other taxes on households and businesses,” Lagarde added. “We look forward to dialogue on carbon pricing and helping governments put this vital policy into practice.” (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Will Dunham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.