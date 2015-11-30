India's Modi says developing nations need space to grow

PARIS (Reuters) - Developing countries need room to develop while fighting climate change, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi told delegates at the start of two weeks of U.N. talks in Paris on Monday.

“The prosperous still have a strong carbon footprint and the world’s billions at the bottom of the development ladder are seeking space to grow. So the choices are not easy,” Modi said.

Earlier, he held talks with U.S. President Barack Obama during which Modi pledged to ensure India’s development would go “hand in hand” with environmental protection, while Obama acknowledged India’s right to grow and fight poverty.