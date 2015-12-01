FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Modi says developing nations need space to grow
December 1, 2015 / 3:47 AM / 2 years ago

Modi says developing nations need space to grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Developing countries need room to develop while fighting climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told delegates at the start of two weeks of U.N. talks in Paris on Monday.

“The prosperous still have a strong carbon footprint and the world’s billions at the bottom of the development ladder are seeking space to grow. So the choices are not easy,” Modi said.

Earlier, he held talks with U.S. President Barack Obama during which Modi pledged to ensure India’s development would go “hand in hand” with environmental protection, while Obama acknowledged India’s right to grow and fight poverty.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Alister Doyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
