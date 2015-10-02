FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India unveils climate target to cut energy intensity
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 2, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

India unveils climate target to cut energy intensity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - India has unveiled a target to cut emissions intensity of its GDP by 33-35 percent by 2030 from 2005 levels, according to a submission to the United Nations.

India also said it was aiming for 40 percent cumulative installed power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

Preliminary estimates indicate that India would need to spend around $206 billion between 2015 and 2030 for implementing adaptation actions in agriculture, forestry, fisheries infrastructure, water resources and ecosystems, said the submission. (Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

