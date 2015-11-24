FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CLIMATE BRIEF-Cut meat consumption to close emissions gap -research
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 24, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

CLIMATE BRIEF-Cut meat consumption to close emissions gap -research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Cutting meat consumption to the level recommended by health bodies could generate a quarter of the remaining emissions reductions needed to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, a report said ahead of a global climate conference starting in Paris on Monday.

The livestock sector is responsible for 15 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, through cows producing methane and production processes. Excessive meat consumption also has health risks but governments are afraid to court unpopularity by interfering in lifestyle choices.

However, the Chatham House report said measures to make meat more expensive, such as a carbon tax, would face less resistance as people understood the reasons behind it. ( bit.ly/1Mr4BDa )

Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.