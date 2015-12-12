FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CLIMATE BRIEF-Nicaragua makes symbolic protest over new climate deal
#Energy
December 12, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

CLIMATE BRIEF-Nicaragua makes symbolic protest over new climate deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Nicaragua on Saturday raised objections to the new climate deal, saying it did not do enough to protect “Mother Earth”, in a symbolic protest after the deal had been formally adopted.

Paul Oquist, head of the Nicaraguan delegation, said rich nations should do far more to reduce emissions to help defend “Mother Earth” and that governments were sending their grandchildren to a hotter world.

“We want to explain now why we cannot accompany this consensus,” he said.

Oquist spoke after French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius had banged down the gavel on a new global deal to curb climate change.

Nicaragua throughout the talks has said developed nations are not doing enough to reduce their use of carbon and are not providing sufficient funding to help the developed world adapt to the impact of climate change. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Valerie Volcovici; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
