Obama calls Paris climate agreement 'huge' on Twitter

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama called the landmark accord on climate reached in Paris on Saturday “huge” and touted U.S. leadership in reaching the agreement on Twitter.

“This is huge: Almost every country in the world just signed on to the #ParisAgreement on climate change-thanks to American leadership,” he tweeted.

Global climate envoys reached the landmark agreement in Paris on Saturday, setting the course for a transformation of the world’s fossil fuel-driven economy within decades in a bid to arrest global warming. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Bill Rigby)