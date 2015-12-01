FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Obama: climate change an economic, security imperative
December 1, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Obama: climate change an economic, security imperative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Obama saying climate change pact important for energy innovation)

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the world needs an enduring framework for addressing climate change and that he would seek an agreement that would boost economies as well as help the planet’s environment.

A strong climate pact would send a signal to researchers and investors that change is necessary and will spur energy innovation, Obama said at a news conference at the U.N. global climate summit in Paris.

Obama said he expected the United States could uphold its climate commitments to help other countries meet their energy goals.

“We still need a Paris agreement,” Obama said. “So my main focus is making sure that the United States is a leader in bringing a successful agreement home.”

Obama said rising seas and warming climates could be drain on economic resources.

“This is an economic and security imperative that we have to tackle now,” he said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Lisa Lambert; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)

