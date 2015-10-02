FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines aims to cut carbon by 70 percent by 2030, if it gets help
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 2, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines aims to cut carbon by 70 percent by 2030, if it gets help

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Philippines aims to cut its carbon emissions by 70 percent by 2030 but only if it gets financial and technical help to meet that target at international climate change talks this year, a presidential aide said on Friday.

Countries have submitted plans to limit greenhouse gases this week, in advance of a summit in Paris in December at which negotiators will try to clinch a climate accord.

The plans submitted by 140 nations would go some way towards tackling climate change, but not enough to prevent the planet from warming by well over 2 degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial times, experts say.

“The Philippines is committed to reduce its carbon emissions by 70 percent by 2030, which will come from the energy, transport, waste, forestry and industry sectors,” presidential spokesman Herminio Coloma said in a statement.

“These reductions in emissions are conditional and will be pursued if sufficient financial resources, technology development and transfer, and capacity building will be made available to the Philippines after the Paris climate talks.”

The Philippines has been identified as among the most vulnerable countries to the impact of climate change, Coloma said, citing a 2013 typhoon that killed more than 7,000 people.

Scientists say global warming needs to be limited to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) to avoid devastating droughts and rising sea levels. (Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Robert Birsel)

