REUTERS SUMMIT-No silver bullet to tackle building emissions -CBRE

(For other news from the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit, click here)

By Valerie Volcovici

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tackling carbon emissions in U.S. commercial buildings will require a range of everyday measures, not technology, as a solution, said an executive at CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services company.

Since most buildings are currently being operated less efficiently than when they were built, changing day-to-day operations plays a big role in addressing inefficient energy use, David Pogue, global director of corporate responsibility, said in at interview at Reuters Global Climate Change Summit.

CBRE manages more than 3.5 billion square feet of space globally.

Residential and commercial buildings account for almost 39 percent of total U.S. energy consumption and 38 percent of U.S. carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, according to the Department of Energy.

But Pogue said it is difficult to target emissions from buildings as a monolithic sector, because it is fragmented by nature, with a variety of different building owners and tenants.

“We are looking for this silver bullet - this one thing we could just do - but we can‘t,” said Pogue.

“What we can do is to go back and evaluate where you are, benchmark the building, get it back to original design specifications and work with the tenant base.”

Unlike places such as Shanghai and Dubai, where there is a rush of construction of state-of-the-art, energy efficient buildings, the bulk of building stock in the United States is older.

In the United States, Pogue said, the expectation 10 years ago had been that replacing the existing building stock with new green-oriented buildings would make a major dent in commercial and residential emissions.

After the economic downturn, he said, the rate of replacing old building stock with new, greener buildings fell to 0.6 percent per year from 2 percent.

“What was going to be the panacea to this was that we were going to build our way out of it,” Pogue said. “We need to turn our focus on existing building stock.”

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits