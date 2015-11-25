FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish bank SEB says to gradually move away from coal
November 25, 2015 / 11:23 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish bank SEB says to gradually move away from coal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB said on Wednesday that it would gradually shift away from supporting investments in coal and would not enter into new business with firms with major business in coal mining.

The bank said it would only consider financing new coal power plants which use technology such as carbon capture to substantially reduce carbon emissions.

“Global climate change is one of today’s most serious challenges,” SEB said in a statement, adding it recognised the importance of limiting the average global temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius, “which makes a transition to a low-carbon economy vital”.

The move follows similar steps taken by a range of financial service companies and investment managers including German insurer Allianz, which this week said it would pull investments from companies with links to coal.

Up to $2 trillion in petroleum and coal projects could be scuppered if governments agree a deal to limit man-made global warming to 2 degrees at a global climate summit in Paris in December, a report released this week showed. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

