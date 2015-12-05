FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. negotiators hand over draft text as step to global climate deal
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 5, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

U.N. negotiators hand over draft text as step to global climate deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - United Nations senior negotiators approved a new draft text on Saturday as a step towards a new global deal to curb climate change.

The text, to be discussed by ministers next week and still containing hundreds of points of disagreement, was endorsed just in time for a midday deadline(1100 GMT) after negotiators talked through the night.

“This text marks the will of all to reach an agreement. We are not at the end of the route. Major political issues are yet to be resolved,” Laurence Tubiana, French climate envoy, said. (Reporting by Alister Doyle, Bate Felix, Barbara Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.