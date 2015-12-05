U.N. negotiators hand over draft text as step to global climate deal

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - United Nations senior negotiators approved a new draft text on Saturday as a step towards a new global deal to curb climate change.

The text, to be discussed by ministers next week and still containing hundreds of points of disagreement, was endorsed just in time for a midday deadline(1100 GMT) after negotiators talked through the night.

“This text marks the will of all to reach an agreement. We are not at the end of the route. Major political issues are yet to be resolved,” Laurence Tubiana, French climate envoy, said. (Reporting by Alister Doyle, Bate Felix, Barbara Lewis)