CLIMATE BRIEF-Development banks to target climate action in transport

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) and seven other banks said on Thursday they would increase their efforts to help fund projects designed to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector.

The joint announcement, from the world climate summit in Paris on a day dedicated to transport, said the sector accounts for around 23 percent of world energy-related emissions.

“Actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stabilise warming at 2 degrees Celsius will fall short if they do not include the transport sector,” the banks, including the EIB and CAF Development Bank of Latin America, said.

“We commit to support countries in the implementation of sustainable transport solutions by providing critically needed financial and technical support to assist them,” they said.

Full statement: here 