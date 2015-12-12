Obama calls Paris climate pact 'best chance' to save the planet

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Saturday hailed the landmark climate accord reached in Paris as strong and historic, calling it the best chance to save the planet from the effects of global climate change.

“Today the American people can be proud because this historic agreement is a tribute to American leadership. Over the past seven years, we’ve transformed the United States into the global leader in fighting climate change,” Obama said.

He said the accord shows what is possible when the world stands as one, adding: “This agreement represents the best chance we have to save the one planet that we’ve got.” (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Will Dunham; Editing by Sandra Maler)