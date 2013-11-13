BRIEF-Climax sees six-mth profit ended Sept 30 to fall sharply due to weakening demand

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Climax International Co Ltd

* Says expects significant decrease in six-month net profit ended Sept 30 due to weakening global demand and fierce competition in printing and packaging industry

* Says the increase in minimum wage requirement in China together with the effect of the appreciation of RMB to HKD which have significantly increased the labour costs and other production costs

